Foods and landslides damage major roads in Kigezi

Rubanda leaders say the district is feeling the effects of heavy rain last week which cut off several roads including Kabale-Kisoro at Bwaara village and Hamurwa-Kanungu which caved in at one section. The Kabale-Kisoro road connects Uganda to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the Bunagana border and Rwanda through the Cyanika border. The Hamurwa-Kanungu road connects Uganda to DRC through the Ishasha border. Tourism sites that are accessed via these roads have been affected.