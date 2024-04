Floods displace hundreds on Lake Kwania shores in Lango region

Hundreds of people living on the shores of Lake Kwania in the Lango region have been displaced by floods. Some roads in the area are impassable, and some people have abandoned their farmlands. Rosemary Alwoch, who recently contested the Dokolo District Woman MP seat and lost to Sarah Aguti, says the government should treat the problem as an emergency.