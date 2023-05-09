Flooding leaves herdsmen stranded without pasture

Last week new floods that hit Ntoroko district left over 500 people from at least 10 villages of Kayanja 2 &3, Kyobe, Masaka, Karugaju, Budiba, Masojo, and Rukora among others homeless after River Semliki burst its banks. To date, flooded waters have not reduced which has left cattle keepers in a big dilemma without a grazing place. The most affected sub-counties of Bweramule and Butungama are commonly known as cattle corridors and the main source of revenue for the Ntoroko district.