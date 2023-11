Flooding closes Hoima-Kampala highway, motorists stranded

Transport has been paralyzed on the Hoima – Kampala High Way following the flooding of River Kafu.The river that last flooded in 2015, separates Hoima and Kyankwazi districts. Motorists who ply the Hoima- Kampala road are stranded because it's risky to cross the flooded sections of the road. Hoima District Police Commander Patrick Bogere has advised Motorists to use alternative routes until the water stabilizes.