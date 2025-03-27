Flooding blamed on KCCA, KCCA blames government support

Following a heavy downpour that turned parts of the city and its suburbs into makeshift islands, residents have voiced their frustrations over recurring flooding issues, attributing the crisis to poor waste disposal, wetland encroachment, and alleged negligence by the Kampala Capital City Authority in maintaining drainage systems. KCCA officials, however, are blaming the central government for inadequate infrastructural support. They say that only Shs 3.2 billion was released by the central government for the maintenance of drainage channels, out of the 800 billion shillings needed for the work this financial year.