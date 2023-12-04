Flooding at Mpondwe border point cut off access to DRC

Business and transport remain paralyzed at the Mpondwe border point in Kasese district for a second day running, hence preventing access to the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was a spate of heavy rains that damaged a bridge linking Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, in Masindi roads linking area health centers to major trading centers, markets, and towns are also largely inaccessible following flooding caused by heavy rain in this jurisdiction. The most affected sub-counties are Mirya, Kimengo, Pakanyi and Nyantozi.