Five suspects in fatal shooting of Ndiga Clan head further remanded to Luzira prison

The five individuals implicated in the tragic shooting of Ndiga clan head Eng. Daniel Kekendo Bbosa have been remanded to Luzira prison until May 30th. This decision comes as police continue their investigations before committing the suspects to trial in the High Court.

Eng. Bbosa, the owner of Transa-Bbosa Electricals, was fatally shot in his car on the evening of the 25th last month as he neared his home in Kikandwa, Lungujja Rubaga division.

Following the heinous murder, local residents pursued the two assailants on a motorcycle, eventually catching and lynching one of them.

The surviving suspect, Lujja, was rescued by police and hospitalized at Mulago Hospital for treatment before facing formal charges in court.

Further investigations led to the arrest of additional suspects, including Milly Naluwenda, the Kisekwa court secretary; Noah Lujja, a 21-year-old resident of Kabanga Village in Mpigi; Harriet Nakiguli, a peasant from Nkere corner zone in Kawempe division; Joseph Nakabale, a 46-year-old carpenter from Gala, Mpigi District; and Ezra Mayanja from Kawempe division.

The suspects were initially charged with murder before the Mwanga II Magistrates Court on March 11th, 2024. Today, they appeared before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba, yet the serious murder charge must be addressed in the High Court.

They have been remanded once again until May 30th, as police intensify their search for the prime suspect, Tabula Lujja Bbosa, for whom a ten-million-shilling bounty has been announced.