Five pupils killed as fire guts two school dormitories in Kyotera, Kampala

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

At least five pupils, aged between six and seven, have died and scores injured in two separate school dormitory fires reported in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Four of the victims are pupils at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City.

The victims have been identified as Tena Denge,6; Bashira Nabawesi, 6; Julian Nakalanzi,6, all in primary one and seven-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.

The victims have been identified as Tena Denge,6; Bashira Nabawesi, 6; Julian Nakalanzi,6, all in primary one and seven-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.

“We are looking into the matter why police wasn't informed on time to help come rescue the situation. Our fire prevention and rescue services are still on ground with our investigative teams to ascertain the cause,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

“We are looking into the matter why police wasn't informed on time to help come rescue the situation. Our fire prevention and rescue services are still on ground with our investigative teams to ascertain the cause,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

The pupil has been identified as Savio Kasozi, a primary four pupil.

Parents have been urged to take their children home as police investigate the cause of the fire.

The two incidents happened barely a week after schools reopened on January 10, 2022 following a two-year virus-induced lockdown.