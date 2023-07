Five missing after a boat from Kisaba island capsized

The search is on for five people believed to have drowned in Lake Victoria after the boat in which they were travelling capsized. The boat, locally known as 'ekinaala' was loaded with fish, sacks of charcoal and food was coming from Kisaba island headed to Katosi in Mukono district when it was toppled by strong winds. Six people were rescued from the water. The Marine Police said no one on the boat was wearing a life jacket.