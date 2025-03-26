Five confirmed dead as heavy rains wreak havoc

Five people have been confirmed dead, and others are counting their losses after flash floods destroyed their property in the city following the early morning downpour. The floods cut off roads and left many motorists and pedestrians stranded for the better part of the morning. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the Kampala Capital City Authority says that they are happy the floods subsided in about ten to fifteen minutes, contrary to earlier days when floods took longer than that to clear.