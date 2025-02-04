Five arrested for inciting violence in Hoima

Five people have been arrested in Hoima City for allegedly inciting violence after storming the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom offices. They attempted to forcefully take leadership from the current Prime Minister, Andrew Byakutaga, claiming his term had expired and that the High Court had cleared an interim cabinet led by Dr. Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki to take over. The group, led by Lenox Mugume, demanded the surrender of office keys. When police intervened, some resisted arrest, resulting in a scuffle before they were detained. The police charged them with inciting violence. The Hoima Resident City Commissioner condemned their actions and stressed the importance of following proper procedures.