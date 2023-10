Fish mows dealers say the sector has a hostile taxation system

The Committee of Parliament on Agriculture has commenced hearings into a petition against the high taxes charged on fish maw. The chairperson of the agriculture committee, Janet Akori-Moe, says that processing the petition, which was handed over to Speaker Among in July, was delayed by the recess. Members of the Fish Maw and Traders Association Uganda Limited have decried the unfair international trading system of fish maw.