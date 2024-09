Fish and chicken prices surge in Kanungu following Anthrax ban

Prices of fish and chicken have tripled in Kanungu District following a ban on the movement and sale of livestock. The ban was imposed after an anthrax outbreak that has so far claimed the lives of four people, with 33 others receiving treatment in hospital. The price hike has forced some businesses, especially in the hotel and meat roasting sectors, to shut down, negatively impacting the local economy,