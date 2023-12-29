Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Residents outraged by poor garbage disposal in Kamonkoli Town Council
  • 2 National Agriculture budget cut by Shs170b
  • 3 National 13,000 to receive Makerere transcripts on graduation day
  • 4 National Inside Ssenyonyi’s 7-point programme as LoP
  • 5 National Kyagulanyi directs on ‘moles’ in NUP