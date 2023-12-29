First Lady, Janet Museveni, tests positive for Covid-19

President Museveni has confirmed that the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. According to a statement, the First Lady began feeling unwell during lunch on Christmas Day at the Rwakitura country home. The president stated that she experienced a sore throat, prompting her to undergo a rapid test for the coronavirus. Although the initial test yielded negative results, samples were sent to Mbarara for a confirmatory test, which returned positive.