Fire guts Masaka SSS Girls' dorm, students escape unhurt

Students of Masaka SSS escaped unhurt after fire gutted the girl's dormitory on Monday night destroying all the student's scholastic materials, uniforms and other belongings. The students reportedly ran out of the dormitory after detecting sparks in the ceiling. The fire destroyed the dormitory that housed 47 students. Parents stormed the school after learning that there was a fire at the school.