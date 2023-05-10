Fire fighting equipment installed at Buganda royal tombs

A firefighting system and equipment have been installed at Buganda Royal Tombs in Kasubi, Kampala. In March 2010, the tombs, which are more than 100 years old, were burnt in a fire that destroyed the world heritage site which is still being restored to date. Later on, the kingdom started a fundraising campaign called Etofali to reconstruct the tomb and several local and international agencies supported the drive. The fire fighting equipment is a donation of half a million dollars from the government of Japan through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).