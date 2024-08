Fire destroys Kabagarame Market in Bushenyi District

Fire gutted Kabagarame Market in Bushenyi District on Thursday night. The market is popular in the area as a leisure destination and is known for serving pork to hundreds of revelers every day. Kabagarame is also a source of livelihood for residents who sell foodstuffs like millet, bread, matooke, vegetables, firewood, and drinks. Investigations into the cause of the fire have been launched by the police.