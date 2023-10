Fire destroys Hoima magistrates’ court documents

A number of case files under judicial investigation at the Chief Magistrates Court in Hoima City were destroyed in a fire that gutted the premises. The fire started at around 05:00 a.m., and the personnel guarding the premises alerted the fire brigade. Meanwhile, motorists using the Kampala-Jinja highway complain that UNRA has failed to rehabilitate the road, which is in a deplorable condition.