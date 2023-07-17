Fire breaks out in Naalya SS dormitory, students safe as police investigate cause

An unspecified number of students at Naalya SS are spending a nervous night today, after a dormitory at the school caught fire, leaving several pieces of property before it was put out by police. By the time we got to the school compound, parents had arrived on the scene. However, the school administration did not allow them into the compound. We also understand that although there was some damage to the burnt dormitory, no one was hurt. The police now investigating the matter to determine what caused the fire.