Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National ICC sets date for reparations order in Dominic Ongwen case
  • 2 National Journalists urged to boost public awareness on pest and disease threats
  • 3 National State accuses suspects in pastor Kayanja sodomy case of delaying tactics
  • 4 National Illegal fishing increasing crocodile attacks in Kalangala - UWA
  • 5 National Brig Rwashande defies President’s office, stages political rally