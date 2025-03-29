Fintechs and financial institutions collaborate to drive growth and efficiency

With fintechs playing a crucial role in the economy, financial institutions are exploring ways to partner with technology players. As these partnerships between fintechs and financial institutions evolve, both parties aim to support and grow each other's businesses. They are also focused on creating platforms that enhance efficiency and offer solutions that meet clients' changing trends and demands while ensuring convenience and continuous production. This collaboration is a key part of the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (AARP).