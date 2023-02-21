Finance Ministry on the spot over Shs86bn given to Munyonyo Resort

The Ministry of Finance has been put on the spot for disregarding the role of Parliament in the appropriation of the National Budget. This after it was revealed that the ministry allocated 86 billion shillings to the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort from the 2.4 trillion shillings supplementary budget for the 2022/2023 financial year and yet Parliament's Budget Committee had rejected the appropriation. The committee and the finance ministry officials met today.