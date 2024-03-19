Finance Ministry engages legislators on Auditor General's report findings

On Tuesday, officials from the Finance Ministry engaged with legislators on the public accounts committee regarding inquiries raised in the auditor general’s report for the financial year 2022/2023.

One of the key issues addressed was the allocation of 14 billion shillings secured from international lenders, which remains unused in government accounts. These funds were intended for various projects, including infrastructure development such as roads.

The Finance Ministry explained that delays in the commencement of road projects and other initiatives were primarily due to inadequate planning. Additionally, some projects lacked essential components like road designs and funds for compensating affected persons.

The public's concerns about these delays were also raised during the discussions, especially considering the impact on local communities. The government currently owes over two trillion shillings domestically, exacerbating the situation.

Furthermore, members of parliament questioned the rationale behind issuing supplementary budgets without proper initiation in the past. For instance, approximately 104 billion shillings were allocated to the Ministry of Energy without a formal request from the ministry itself. The secretary to the treasury defended this decision.

In response to these issues, the Finance Ministry urged MPs to collaborate in developing regulations to prevent lenders from making decisions that exceed budget allocations, thereby ensuring responsible fund utilization.