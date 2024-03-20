Finance commission concerned about revenue management in Kikuube

Members of the Local Government Finance Commission, under the Ministry of Local Government, are concerned about the poor management of revenue in Kikuube District. James Ogwang, a Financial Analyst attached to the Commission and part of a team visiting several districts in the Bunyoro region, says the district is still using manual revenue collection systems that are prone to abuse. He insists that such systems must be digital to prevent abuse and believes the district can achieve its revenue targets if its leadership is innovative.