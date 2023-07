Fighting malnutrition: Buliisa urged to offer children more milk

State Minister for Primary Education Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has expressed concern over the high level of malnutrition among children in Buliisa District. According to Dr Kaducu, this has contributed to stunted growth and poor performance of children in schools. She made the remarks during the launch of a milk consumption awareness campaign in schools and communities in Buliisa district.