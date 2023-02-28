Fight against trans-boundary crime to be expanded

The East Africa Association of Prosecutors, meeting for their 10th annual conference, have agreed to expand the scope of cooperation to include Mozambique and Seychelles, in order to create synergies on how best to combat trans-border crime and its social-economic impact. The tenth annual general meeting also saw a change of leaders with Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Mohamed Haji taking the association’s presidency while Uganda’s DPP Jane Frances Abodo was elected Secretary General. Speaking to Journalists, the new leaders said the countries in the Eastern Africa block were getting to a point of leaving no place for trans-border criminals to hide.