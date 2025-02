Female genital mutilation cases surge in Sebei sub-region

Despite efforts to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation, the vice continues to escalate in the Sebei sub-region. This follows reports that the Sebei region recently registered over 280 cases of female genital mutilation in the last circumcision season of December 2024. The District Community Development Officer of Kapchorwa district has lashed out at the police for not responding in time to arrest the culprits, following numerous tip-offs.