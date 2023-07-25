FDC youth leaders call for resignation of Amuriat and Nandala amid chaos

A section of FDC youth leaders from across the country are calling on the party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi to step down from their offices over the recent chaos. This follows their reported dissatisfaction with how events are unfolding at the party. The youths, meeting at Dr Kizza Besigye's office at Katonga Road in Kampala, say Amuriat and Nandala are allegedly acting against the party constitution. There is no comment from Amuriat and Nandala as of now.