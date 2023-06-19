FDC wants government to compensate victim families in Kasese

Kasese leaders drawn from the Forum for Democratic Change have asked government to adequately compensate the families of students killed in an attack by ADF rebels, over the weekend. The government had earlier announced that each family will get some five million shillings to cater for funeral costs, but the leaders want more money to be provided. The leaders have asked the ADF rebels to unconditionally release the students they abducted.