FDC to train youths in party ideology and leadership

The Forum for Democratic Change has passed out some sixty youth leaders who are expected to train more young people on the FDC party ideology. The youth, picked from all the 20 sub-regions of the country, have been undergoing training at the party headquarters in Kampala to equip them with vast leadership skills. FDC National Youth League chairperson Walid Mulindwa says they hope to train at least one thousand youth leaders across the country by the end of this year.