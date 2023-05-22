FDC to start electing new leaders in June

The Forum for Democratic Change party has said it will hold party elections countrywide starting in June to elect its leaders from village to national levels. This exercise is expected to start with the election of village leaders, starting from 19th June to 31st June 2023. FDC Deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says the party is planning to notify the police of the exercise and does not expect any interference during elections. Meanwhile, FDC has announced that Sam Odeke will stand for the Bukedea LCV Chairperson seat on the party's ticket. The seat fell vacant after the death of former Bukedea district chairperson Moses Olemukan who passed away in December 2022 due to illness.