FDC split over which faction will cater for Eperu’s funeral

The two sides of the Forum for Democratic Change FDC are fighting over who should take charge of burial arrangements for one of their members Sarah Eperu who died on Sunday. Her brother Ben Eperu said that before her death, Sarah informed him that her body should be taken to the Katonga road office and not to the FDC Najjanankumbi headquarters. He says members of Najjanankumbi led by Patrick Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi visited her home in Kireka seeking the family's consent to pick her body from the mortuary, which request was refused.