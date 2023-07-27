FDC President Amuriat ready to step aside if accusations of State House funding proven

The president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change Patrick Oboi Amuriat is ready to step aside if anyone can prove that he received money from State House to facilitate his presidential campaign in 2021. Amuriat was FDC's presidential candidate during the polls. He told NTV’s Francis Jjingo that the key item on tomorrow's much anticipated national council meeting is a report which will unveil the party's source of funding over the years. The meeting comes a time when party members are bickering over allegations that the State House funded their campaigns during the 2021 general elections.