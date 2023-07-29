FDC party officials say reconciliation is a long way off

A section of the Forum for Democratic Change led by party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has dismissed a report adopted by the National Council, which met yesterday at the party headquarters. Ssemujju and his colleagues say the committee that investigated the matter of the money allegedly obtained from a hostile source, was biased as it had been set up by the party president, who is also under investigation. As JUMA KIRYA reports these FDC members say it will take a lot for any reconciliation to happen and have the party coalesce over a single objective again.