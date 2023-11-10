FDC party meets to devise ways to reunite members

Leaders of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change are currently attending a three-day retreat in Nabinoonya-Kisubi, near Entebbe, to orient newly-elected national executive committee members. According to the party president, Eng Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the agenda also includes discussions on ways to engage with Katonga Road faction party members to encourage their return to the party. Amuriat states that by the conclusion of the three-day meeting, FDC aims to have drafted framework papers that will guide the party's strategy leading up to the 2026 general elections