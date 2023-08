FDC party leaders to face disciplinary committee

Following the appointment of Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsibambi to replace Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda and the FDC chief whip in Parliament, the party leadership says more officials of the party including Erias Lukwago, the Kampala Lord Mayor, among others, have to face the disciplinary committee. The leaders have addressed a press conference.