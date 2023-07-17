FDC members accuse party leaders of financial impropriety

A section of Opposition Forum for Democratic Change leaders has accused the party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi of financial impropriety in the party. According to party spokesperson, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, Amuriat and Mafabi are yet to explain the source of the funding secured ahead of the 2021 general elections. The call came as the party leadership met to discuss the way forward ahead of internal polls, due this year.