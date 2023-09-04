FDC leadership wrangles: Divisions over delegates’ conference widen

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has ruled out the possibility of holding an extraordinary delegates conference on 18th September this year, as called by the party chairperson Wasswa Birigwa. The FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo claims that Birigwa is under the influence of a section of FDC leaders who are aligned to founding party president Dr Kiiza Besigye. Kikonyogo says the party is instead planning to hold a delegates' conference next month to elect new leaders. Daniel Kibet reports.