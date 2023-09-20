FDC leadership wrangles: Biriigwa faction suspends Patrick Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi

A faction of the Forum for Democratic Change led by the party chairman Wasswa Birigwa has suspended President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and secretary general Nandala Mafabi for alleged abuse of office. They have named Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as the acting president who, alongside other leaders, will run party activities for six months before new leaders are elected. This decision is among the resolutions reached at during an extraordinary national delegates conference held in Kampala on Tuesday.