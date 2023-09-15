FDC Leadership Wrangles: Amuriat threatens Birigwa with disciplinary action

In the latest twist of events in the troubled Forum for Democratic Change, Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat has told the national chairman Wasswa Biriggwa that he could face disciplinary action if he continues to mismanage the party's business. The trouble stems from petitions by 526 Executive Committee members in 113 districts presented to Amuriat this week. They had asked the president to give Biriggwa a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw a notice for an extraordinary national delegates conference to be held on Tuesday.