FDC leaders remanded in Soroti court over protest charges

Days after being picked up for attempting to hold a street protest in Soroti City, FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and five others appeared in court, where they now face several charges. The FDC leaders, who were in the area to launch their party's programs, are facing numerous charges. As of one hour ago, they were still in court. They have since been remanded to the government prison in Soroti until Wednesday, when the court will determine their bail application.