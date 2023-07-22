FDC leaders call for peace in troubled party

The FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has expressed regret at the actions leading to the holding of the party chairman Wasswa Birigwa hostage, labeling this the result of a leadership position wrangle. This comes as a result of ongoing grassroots primaries across the country that have been affected by disagreements in the party leadership. The apology came as officials spoke during the funeral of former MP Charles Angiro Gutumoi at his ancestral home in Aromo, Lira. The former MP for Erute North, died in a car crash a fortnight ago, as he traveled to a wedding on the road to Arua