FDC Katonga supporters in Busia want new party

FDC Party leaders in Busia, who are affiliated with the FDC Katonga faction, have resolved that the time has come for them to form a separate political party to avoid the squabbles and intrigue. The resolution came during a meeting in which the faction's main mobilizer, Dr. Kizza Besigye, met with FDC officials in Busia today. It follows ongoing nationwide consultative meetings by the FDC Katonga faction regarding their fate ahead of the 2024 elections.