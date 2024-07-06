FDC-Katonga plans conference to chart future

The breakaway faction led by Erias Lukwago is preparing to convene a delegates' conference on August 2nd to address the way forward, nearly a year after splitting from the Forum for Democratic Change party. Erias Lukwago, the president of what has come to be referred to as FDC-Katonga, says they are nearing the end of their nationwide consultations with supporters, gathering feedback on the path forward ahead of the 2026 general elections. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, Lukwago has emphasized their advocacy for defiance campaigns to empower citizens in challenging Article 1 of the constitution, which asserts that power belongs to the people.