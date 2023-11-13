FDC headquarters appeals to Katonga for party reconciliation

The Spokesperson of the Forum for Democratic Change Party, John Kikonyogo, has revealed that members of the FDC-faction at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi are appealing to party members based at Katonga Road to resolve the impasse that is fomenting divisions within the party. This after the FDC party leadership fell out nearly four months ago, over money controversially received from State House in the run-up to the 2021 General Election.