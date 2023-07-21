FDC factions disagree on holding grassroots elections

Some members of Parliament from The Forum for Democratic Change are opposed to having the party elections starting Friday. The FDC MPs, led by party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, say the party has not made the necessary preparations to conduct the elections, They say there are no polling assistants to facilitate the elections and there is even no voter register in place. The lawmakers have called on the party officials to wait for the guidance of the National Council meeting which is scheduled to sit later this month.