FDC divisions affect participation in party polls

The divisions in the opposition FDC have continued today with a section of the party participating in mid term party primaries, in direct opposition of a call by others for the election to be postponed. For most people it was not clear , that the FDC was holding primaries today , however those taking part, said they were involved in a poll mandated by the party constitution, although in some FDC strongholds like Kasese there were no polls.