FDC Crisis: source of funding elicits suspicion, infighting | NTV Panorama

The FDC is engulfed by a maelstrom that threatens to split the party almost a week after its leaders traded barbs over the source of billions of shillings spent in the just concluded presidential election. Will the opposition party, which was once the largest in the country be able to overcome this crisis and remain cohesive or could this weaken it further?