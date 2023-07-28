Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Three security guards arrested over missing road construction materials
  • 2 National Hope as govt launches Shs6.1 billion irrigation scheme in Isingiro
  • 3 National Parish development bank can be set up within four years – study
  • 4 National Masindi councillors fight over allocation of land to Bunyoro University
  • 5 National Speaker threatens to cancel money-lender loan agreements with MPs over high rates