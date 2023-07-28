FDC council adopts report on party funding

After a hectic day characterized by scuffles and exchanges between some members, the Forum for Democratic Change's National Council meeting has come to an end. The deputy president of Forum Democratic Change for the Eastern region Salaamu Musumba told journalists that National Council has adopted a report of the party's Elders' Committee that investigated claims that there are funds whose source is questionable. Musumba says that the findings show that the money was borrowed from the bank to fund the 2021 elections. The meeting was held at the party headquarters in Kampala.