FDC Chairperson Wasswa Birigwa shares insights on party's future

"I have reconciled with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General Nandala Mafabi and the party president Patrick Amuriat." These are the views of FDC Chairperson Wasswa Birigwa. Speaking to NTV, Birigwa added that efforts to reconcile the party’s top leadership are underway, with the party expected to be united by the time the delegates' conference gets underway in November. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Birigwa at his Nature’s Green Resort in Busabala.