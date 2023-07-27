FDC Chairman Birigwa directs removal of illegal deployed personnel from party headquarters

The national chairman of the Forum for Democratic Change Wasswa Birigwa has directed that people illegally deployed at the party headquarters in Kampala to keep some members out, should vacate the premises with immediate effect. He alleges that the people were deployed on orders of Secretary General Nandala Mafabi and have been there for nearly a week. Wasswa's directive comes as the FDC prepares to hold a special national council meeting on Friday.